Poole is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Hawks.

Poole is coming off a scoreless, 0-for-4 shooting performance, but he'll have an excellent chance to bounce back Wednesday night with Trey Murphy (back), Herbert Jones (ankle) and Jose Alvarado (oblique) all watching from the sidelines. Poole has been better as a starter this season, posting averages of 17.4 points, 4.6 assists and 2.8 triples per contest.