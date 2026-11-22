Poole provided 25 points (9-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 31 minutes during Saturday's 114-91 loss to the Spurs.

Poole supplied a much-needed offensive spark for New Orleans, combining with Jeremiah Fears for 54 of the team's 91 points. His scoring ability and three-point volume remain his clearest fantasy strengths, although his limited playmaking and defensive contributions make him more dependent on shooting efficiency than guards who regularly contribute across multiple categories. Poole has been making the most of his opportunities since returning to the rotation and is averaging 15.0 points per game over his last seven appearances off the bench, scoring in double digits six times and shooting 39.4 percent from three in that stretch.