Poole (quadriceps) is out for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

The Pelicans are expected to re-evaluate Poole in the near future, though the guard won't be cleared in time for Friday. Fantasy managers can consider him questionable at best for Saturday's matchup against the Hawks. With Poole sidelined, Jeremiah Fears and Jose Alvarado should both remain in the streaming conversation.