Poole notched 16 points (4-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one block over 32 minutes during Saturday's 128-109 victory over the Pacers.

On the surface, Poole had a solid performance in 32 minutes. However, the fact that he went 1-for-7 from three-point range limited his fantasy upside. Poole is a proven scorer at the NBA level, but he's likely to continue coming off the bench for the foreseeable future. Poole has scored at least 15 points off the bench in his four outings since his return from injury on Dec. 11.