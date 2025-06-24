The Wizards traded Poole (elbow), Saddiq Bey (knee) and the No. 40 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on Tuesday to the Pelicans in exchange for CJ McCollum (foot), Kelly Olynyk (heel) and a future second-round pick, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After two seasons in Washington, Poole will join his third NBA team. He made 68 regular-season appearances in 2024-25, averaging 20.5 points, 4.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 3.5 three-pointers in 29.4 minutes. Poole shot 37.8 percent from deep on 9.1 attempts per game, both career-high marks. With the move, the Pelicans roster becomes younger but adds cap space, with Poole set to make $32 million in 2025-26 and $34 million in 2026-27. Poole missed the end of last season due to a right elbow contusion but is expected to be healthy during offseason workouts.