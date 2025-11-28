Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Won't play Saturday
Poole (quadriceps) is out for Saturday's game against the Warriors.
Poole has returned to basketball activities but isn't yet ready for game action. Sunday's game against the Lakers is his next chance to play. In Poole's absence, Jose Alvarado makes for a strong streaming candidate.