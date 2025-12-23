Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Won't play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Poole is out for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers with left ankle soreness.
Poole will next his sights toward Friday's game against the Suns. With Dejounte Murray (Achilles) still on the shelf, Jeremiah Fears and Jose Alvarado will continue to hold down the fort at point guard.
