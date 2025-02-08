Alvarado (illness) is not on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Kings.
Alvarado was unable to play in Wednesday's 144-119 loss to the Nuggets due to an illness, but it appears he recovered enough to be able to play Saturday. Alvarado has averaged 13.0 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 rebounds over 23.7 minutes per game over his last three outings.
