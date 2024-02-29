Alvarado is available to face the Pacers on Friday following his three-game suspension.

Alvarado was suspended "for leaving the bench area during an on-court altercation that occurred with 11:19 remaining in the fourth quarter of Friday's 106-95 loss to the Heat", but the ban is over, and the guard should be an option off the bench when New Orleans takes on Indiana. Alvarado has made each of his 39 appearances off the bench, averaging 7.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game.