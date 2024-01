Alvarado closed with two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and one assist over seven minutes during Friday's 123-109 loss to Phoenix.

Alvarado played just seven minutes off the bench in the loss, a worrying trend for anyone who is hoping he can be a steals streamer. To this point, he is averaging 1.0 steals per game, logging 16.5 minutes per night. Given he has played seven and three minutes respectively in each of the past two games, his outlook is quite bleak.