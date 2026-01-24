Alvarado (oblique) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against San Antonio.

Alvarado has been sidelined since Jan. 6 due to a strained left oblique, but the backup guard has a chance at returning Sunday. Considering he's missed nine consecutive games, Alvarado could have his minutes monitored once cleared for game action. If he's able to play Sunday, he could cut into the workloads of Jeremiah Fears and Jordan Poole, while Jordan Hawkins would likely have a tougher time cracking the rotation.