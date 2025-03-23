Alvarado (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Pistons.

Zion Williamson (back) and Yves Missi (hip) were downgraded from questionable to out, but Alvarado was upgraded to available, extending his streak of consecutive appearances to 21. Over his last 22 games (seven starts), Alvarado has averaged 9.9 points, 5.1 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 26.1 minutes per game.