Alvarado (hip) is available for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

Alvarado will shake off a questionable tag as he continues to power through this injury. Over his last three outings, Alvarado has posted averages of 11.7 points, 7.3 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 2.0 three-pointers on 33.3 percent shooting from the field.