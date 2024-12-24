Alvarado (hamstring) will return to full practice next week and is considered week-to-week, the Pelicans announced Tuesday.
Alvarado hasn't played since he sustained a left hamstring strain Nov. 11, but he appears to be progressing towards a return. Based on this update, the earliest he could return is Jan. 1 against Miami, but that might be pushing it with how cautious the franchise has been.
