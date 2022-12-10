Alvarado notched 20 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), one rebound, two assists and three steals over 25 minutes during Friday's 128-117 win over Phoenix.

Alvarado had a terrific first half shooting the ball, knocking down five of seven shots for 16 points, including all three of his attempts from beyond the arc. He added only four more points in the second half on 1-of-3 shooting, though he did grab two of his three steals in the fourth quarter to help close out the Suns. Alvarado has now scored at least 20 points in two of his last three contests after previously failing to hit that mark in any game this season.