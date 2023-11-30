Alvarado (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against San Antonio, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

Alvarado tweaked his ankle during Wednesday's game against the 76ers and returned to action afterward, but he didn't practice Thursday and will carry a questionable tag ahead of the first half of a back-to-back set Friday. If he's unavailable, Dyson Daniels and Jordan Hawkins could see increased run.