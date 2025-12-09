Alvarado finished Monday's 135-132 loss to the Spurs with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes.

In addition to scoring 10 points on two threes made, Alvarado also notched his second block of the season and extended his streak of games with at least one steal to four. Alvarado has been important for New Orleans, backing up rookie Jeremiah Fears off the bench and averaging 13.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.3 blocks and 2.6 threes on a 40.4 percent clip across 28.3 minutes in his last eight games.