Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Dishes six assists in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alvarado finished Monday's 135-132 loss to the Spurs with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes.
In addition to scoring 10 points on two threes made, Alvarado also notched his second block of the season and extended his streak of games with at least one steal to four. Alvarado has been important for New Orleans, backing up rookie Jeremiah Fears off the bench and averaging 13.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.3 blocks and 2.6 threes on a 40.4 percent clip across 28.3 minutes in his last eight games.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Scores 13 points with two steals•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Headed to locker room•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Nets 24 points with six triples•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Flirts with triple-double in win•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Matches season high in scoring•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Vintage performance in win•