Alvarado (knee) exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Saturday's 127-92 exhibition game win over the Melbourne Phoenix and didn't return.

Alvarado stayed down for an extended period as the medical staff evaluated his right knee but was able to limp to the locker room under his own power. The 27-year-old point guard finished with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists and one rebound across 12 minutes. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of the team's next preseason game on Tuesday, Oct. 14, against the Rockets.