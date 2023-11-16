Alvarado (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

Although Alvarado will likely remain out for Friday's matchup, it's at least encouraging that he's listed as doubtful on the team's initial injury report rather than being immediately ruled out. The Pelicans also face the Timberwolves in the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday, and it wouldn't be surprising if Alvarado is out for that matchup as well.