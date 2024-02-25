The NBA announced Sunday that Alvarado has been suspended three games without pay for leaving the bench area during an on-court altercation that occurred with 11:19 remaining in the fourth quarter of Friday's 106-95 loss to the Heat, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Five players in total were suspended as a result of the altercation that was sparked when the Heat's Kevin Love committed a foul on the Pelicans' Zion Williamson. Miami's Jimmy Butler and New Orleans' Naji Marshall proceeded to begin fighting after the Love foul and drew one-game suspension for their actions, while Alvarado and the Heat's Thomas Bryant received three-game bans for leaving the bench and getting involved in the fracas. The Heat's Nikola Jovic was also a handed a one-game suspension for leaving the bench area. Alvarado and Marshall will begin serving their suspensions Sunday versus the Bulls, potentially leaving the Pelicans shorthanded with two starters in Brandon Ingram (illness) and Zion Williamson (foot) already listed as questionable for the contest and with another CJ McCollum (ankle) ruled out. Alvarado is eligible to return to action Friday versus the Pacers.