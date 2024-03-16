Alvarado totaled nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and one steal in 15 minutes during Friday's 112-104 win over the Clippers.

Alvarado scored fewer than 10 points for the seventh straight game, continuing to serve as a depth piece off the bench. He is well outside the top 200 in standard leagues this season, providing nothing outside of his 1.1 steals per game. Short of being a steals specialist, Alvarado can be left on waivers in all competitive formats.