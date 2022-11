Alvarado tallied 15 points (6-8), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 120-117 loss to the Lakers.

Alvarado's 15 points marked a season-high. The second-year guard has enjoyed increased playing time due to injuries to Brandon Ingram (concussion), Herbert Jones (knee) and Kira Lewis (knee). While Alvarado is not a consistent scorer, his 42.3 percent shooting from three through seven games is a huge improvement on his 29.1 percent from last season.