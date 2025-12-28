Alvarado was ejected from Saturday's game against the Suns after engaging in a physical altercation with Mark Williams, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Alvarado got upset with Williams over a tough screen and both players quickly exchanged punches, with Alvarado landing one on Williams before the scuffle was stopped by several players who surrounded it. Alvarado posted seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists and two steals across 14 minutes off the bench.