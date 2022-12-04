Alvarado logged a career-high 38 points (12-19 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT) to go with three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Sunday's 121-106 victory over the Nuggets.

Fresh off tying his season high in scoring with 15 points as he moved back to the bench in CJ McCollum's return to the lineup during Friday's win over the Spurs, Alvarado took his game to a previously unforeseen level Sunday. Though much of his offense came on unsustainably hot shooting from deep, Alvarado's breakout performance might be enough to make him worth at least a cursory look in leagues where he's available on the waiver wire. While logging 20-plus minutes in each of the Pelicans' last six games, Alvarado is averaging 14.0 points, 4.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 2.7 triples and 1.8 steals while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 92.3 percent from the charity stripe.