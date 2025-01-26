Alvarado went to the locker room in the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Hornets, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Alvarado checked out at the 4:29 mark in the second quarter of Saturday's game and went to the locker room shortly after. It's unclear why he exited the game, but Javonte Green could see additional run time off the bench for as long as Alvarado is out of the game.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Scores nine points in 12 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Scores 13 points off bench•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Three steals in return•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Will be limited Friday•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Getting green light Friday•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Probable against Washington•