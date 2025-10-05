Alvarado exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent right knee injury in the third quarter of Saturday's exhibition game against the Melbourne Phoenix, per the broadcast.

Alvarado stayed down for an extended period as the medical staff evaluated his right knee. The 27-year-old point guard limped to the locker room under his own power, and in the likely event he doesn't return to the exhibition game, he'll finish with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists and one rebound across 12 minutes.