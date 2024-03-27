Alvarado exited in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's 119-112 loss to the Thunder with an apparent hip or back injury and didn't return, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. He recorded eight points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 16 minutes.

Alvarado checked out of the game for good with 8:04 remaining in the period and headed straight to the locker room. Head coach Willie Green didn't provide a clear update on Alvarado's status following the game, merely noting that he hopes the reserve guard will be OK moving forward. Until more information about the nature and severity of Alvarado's injury is known, consider him questionable for the Pelicans' next game Thursday versus the Bucks.