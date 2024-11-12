Alvarado is expected to miss six weeks due to a hamstring injury, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
This is a brutal blow for the Pelicans, as they are already dealing with a handful of injuries to key rotation players. With this timetable, Alvarado will likely be sidelined until after Christmas. Brandon Boston has been a popular pickup in fantasy basketball lately and is going to have the ball in his hands a ton, while players such as Jaylen Nowell and Javonte Green could see more reps as well.
