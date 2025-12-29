Alvarado has been suspended for two games for engaging in a physical altercation with Suns center Mark Williams during Saturday's game, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Alvarado was ejected from Saturday's contest after throwing a punch at Williams following an exchange ignited by a tough screen. Alvarado will be suspended for the next two games, making him eligible to return to the lineup Jan. 2 against the Trail Blazers. Jordan Poole and Jordan Hawkins could see extra minutes with Alvarado sidelined.