Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Faces two-game suspension
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alvarado has been suspended for two games for engaging in a physical altercation with Suns center Mark Williams during Saturday's game, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Alvarado was ejected from Saturday's contest after throwing a punch at Williams following an exchange ignited by a tough screen. Alvarado will be suspended for the next two games, making him eligible to return to the lineup Jan. 2 against the Trail Blazers. Jordan Poole and Jordan Hawkins could see extra minutes with Alvarado sidelined.
