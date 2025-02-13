Alvarado notched 18 points (7-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 119-111 loss to the Kings.

Alvarado fell one assist short of his first double-double of the season, turning in a strong two-way performance. He continues to play a sizeable role for the banged-up Pelicans, starting the past three games. Although his minutes are somewhat inconsistent, it appears as though he is going to feature prominently down the stretch.