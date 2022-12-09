Alvarado (ribs) will have his status decided following warm-ups for Friday's game against the Suns, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Alvarado was listed as questionable for the contest due to a rib contusion and will not be ruled in or out until shortly before tipoff. If he were to miss, more minutes would open up for Devonte' Graham while Kira Lewis could crack the rotation.
