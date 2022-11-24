Alvarado is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Alvarado gets the start Wednesday with CJ McCollum (illness) out. Alvarado is averaging 13.5 points, 3.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 27.5 minutes across his two starts this season.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Reaches double figures again•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Struggles with efficiency in loss•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Efficient scoring in loss•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Returns to bench•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Will play Friday•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Likely available Friday•