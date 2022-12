Alvarado (ribs) will play in Friday's affair with the Suns.

Alvarado was a game-time decision and was waiting to see how his injury responded to pre-game warmups before a final decision was made. However, he was given the green light to suit up and give it a go Friday. Alvarado has averaged 9.6 points, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 21.2 minutes per game this season.