Alvarado (knee) participated in Thursday's practice, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Alvarado (knee) exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Saturday's 127-92 exhibition game win over the Melbourne Phoenix and didn't return, but Guillory notes that the guard is now fine. This likely means he should be back in the rotation for Tuesday's exhibition against the Rockets.

