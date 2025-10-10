Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Goes through practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alvarado (knee) participated in Thursday's practice, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Alvarado (knee) exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Saturday's 127-92 exhibition game win over the Melbourne Phoenix and didn't return, but Guillory notes that the guard is now fine. This likely means he should be back in the rotation for Tuesday's exhibition against the Rockets.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Doesn't return Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Exits to locker room Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Poor efficiency in expanded role•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Set to play Friday•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Iffy against Miami•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Won't play vs. Milwaukee•