Alvarado (illness) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Warriors, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Alvarado has been upgraded from questionable to available after missing the Pelicans' previous game with an illness. Alvarado is averaging 7.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 20.0 minutes across his last five appearances.