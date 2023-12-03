Alvarado (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Bulls.
Alvarado wasn't able to play in Friday's game against the Spurs, but he'll return Saturday and provide some backcourt support with C.J. McCollum taking the night off for rest. It's more likely that Dyson Daniels sees the bulk of the point guard minutes Saturday.
