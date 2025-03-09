Alvarado (hip) is available for Sunday's game against Memphis.

Alvarado will shake off a questionable tag due to left hip soreness and suit up in the second leg of the club's back-to-back set. The 26-year-old point guard could draw the spot start due to CJ McCollum (rest) and Zion Williamson (rest) being sidelined. Over his last five outings, Alvarado has averaged 7.0 points, 4.0 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 23.8 minutes per contest.