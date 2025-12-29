Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Handed two-game ban
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The NBA issued Alvarado a two-game suspension engaging in a physical altercation with the Suns' Mark Williams during Saturday's 123-114 loss to Phoenix, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Alvarado was ejected from Saturday's contest after throwing a punch at Williams following an exchange ignited by a screen. The veteran point guard will miss games Monday against the Knicks and Wednesday in Chicago before he's eligible to return to action Friday against the Trail Blazers.
