Alvarado ended with 11 points (3-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 107-104 loss to Memphis.

Alvarado recorded his 12th start of the season due to the absences of CJ McCollum (rest) and Zion Williamson (rest), and the veteran floor general responded with an impressive stat line. The 11 dimes not only were a season-high mark for Alvarado, but they also allowed him to record his first double-double of the season. There's no question he benefited fantasy managers with this impressive line, but Alvarado should return to a bench role when the Pels take on the Grizzlies on Sunday in the second leg of this back-to-back set.