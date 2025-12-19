Alvarado closed with seven points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 133-128 overtime victory over Houston.

Alvarado has been a bright spot for the second unit this season, and with a bargain-bin contract, it's no surprise that his name has popped up in the rumor mill with contenders circling. Over his last five outings, Alvarado has averaged 5.8 assists per game to go with 6.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.0 three-pointers.