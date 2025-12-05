default-cbs-image
Alvarado went to the locker room during Thursday's game versus the Timberwolves.

Alvarado got tangled up with Julius Randle fighting for a loose ball, and seemed to tweak something in his left elbow. He was in a great deal of pain and ran straight back to the locker room, so he should be considered doubtful to return with just seven minutes left in regulation.

