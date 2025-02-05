Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Alvarado (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game versus Denver, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Alvarado was a late addition to the injury report and that's a bad sign for the Pelicans as they are already shorthanded. If Alvarado is unable to go, there could be more minutes available for guys like Jordan Hawkins, Javonte Green and Antonio Reeves.

More News