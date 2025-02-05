Alvarado (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game versus Denver, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Alvarado was a late addition to the injury report and that's a bad sign for the Pelicans as they are already shorthanded. If Alvarado is unable to go, there could be more minutes available for guys like Jordan Hawkins, Javonte Green and Antonio Reeves.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Puts up 20 points in loss•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Returns to Saturday's game•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Exits game due to injury•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Scores nine points in 12 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Scores 13 points off bench•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Three steals in return•