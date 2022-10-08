Alvarado finished with 28 points (12-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes in Friday's exhibition against Detroit.

Alvarado led the team in scoring and wasn't afraid to let it fly from the field, also leading the squad in attempts. He figures to be in line for a key bench role behind CJ McCollum as the season approaches, as he's shown plenty of potential on both sides of the ball.