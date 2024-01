Alvarado registered 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 22 minutes in Tuesday's 112-85 win over the Nets.

With the Pelicans up by 25 points at halftime, Alvarado and the rest of the bench players got extended playing time. It was the first time he registered double-digit points since Dec. 17 in a blowout win over the Spurs. Alvarado has now played 20-plus minutes in two straight games, but is averaging just 6.7 points on the season.