Pelicans head coach Willie Green said Alvarado (back) will more than likely play Friday against the Suns, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Barring a setback during warmups, it appears like Alvarado and CJ McCollum (finger) will suit up Friday. However, Herbert Jones (knee) and Zion Williamson (hip) remain true game-time decisions. Across four appearances (one start), Alvarado is averaging 8.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 20.3 minutes per game.