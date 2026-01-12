Alvarado (oblique) is expected to miss about two more weeks, Rod Walker of The Times-Picayune reports.

Alvarado has already missed three games in a row with left oblique soreness, and it sounds like the Pelicans want to give him even more time to get the issue resolved. With the guard staying on the shelf, Bryce McGowens has played at least 26 minutes in three straight contests and seems to be the direct fantasy beneficiary of Alvarado's absence.