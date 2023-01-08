Alvarado notched 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Saturday's 127-117 loss to the Mavericks.

Alvarado moved into the starting lineup Saturday, replacing C.J. McCollum who was given the night off for rest purposes. Despite only contributing one steal, Alvarado did a bit more on the offensive end, totaling 14 points and seven assists. This was his third straight game with double-digit scoring, making him a streaming consideration, at least until the Pelicans start getting their guys back.