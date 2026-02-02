Alvarado finished with three points (1-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt) and three assists over 30 minutes during Monday's 102-95 loss to Charlotte.

Alvarado saw at least 30 minutes for just the sixth time this season, although he failed to have any sort of tangible impact. While he does provide the Pelicans with an energetic on-court presence, his efforts often go unrewarded in terms of fantasy value. In seven appearances over the past month, he has averaged just 7.0 points, 3.1 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 20.9 minutes per contest.