Alvarado ended with 17 points (7-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 114-98 loss to the Clippers.
Alvarado's 17 points were a team high. He also logged his second double of the season in his seventh consecutive start. Several key players are now shut down for the remainder of the season, so Alvarado's tenure with the first unit over the final two weeks.
