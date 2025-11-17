Alvarado notched 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and three assists in 25 minutes during Sunday's 124-106 loss to the Warriors.

Alvarado tied a season high in points, and it was his first time reaching double digits since the Nov. 5 win in Dallas. The guard should continue to take on a regular role in the rotation until Jordan Poole (quadriceps) is healthy and Dejounte Murray (Achilles) is cleared for his season debut. Alvarado has averaged 7.8 points, 2.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 19.6 minutes per contest across 12 games this season.